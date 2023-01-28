Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Up 52.9% in January

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

SBT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $316.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

