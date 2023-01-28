StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

StepStone Group Trading Up 3.9 %

STEP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. 532,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at $208,661,079.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,612 shares of company stock worth $14,148,577 over the last three months. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

