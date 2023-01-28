Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Papa John’s International comprises about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $52,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Up 2.9 %

Papa John’s International stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.17 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush cut shares of Papa John’s International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.