Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.80% of Silvergate Capital worth $42,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SI. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 885.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 528,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after buying an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 48.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 687,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,503,000 after buying an additional 224,199 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 3.8 %

About Silvergate Capital

Shares of SI stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.58. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

