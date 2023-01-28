Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Celsius accounts for about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Celsius worth $57,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $54,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

