Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 443,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $46,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE opened at $147.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $191.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

