Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 678 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings comprises 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.05% of RBC Bearings worth $63,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $619,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $243.50 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.32.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

