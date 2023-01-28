Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $76.29 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for about 1.4% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $76,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 151.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after purchasing an additional 769,908 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $6,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 299.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $25,965,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $60.31 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Stories

