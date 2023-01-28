Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $36.87 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,788,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,121 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.31% of BellRing Brands worth $36,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBR. Cowen began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

NYSE BRBR opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

