Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Ulta Beauty worth $51,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $505.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $511.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.14 and a 200 day moving average of $428.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.