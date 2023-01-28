Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $38,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $15.21 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.97 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

