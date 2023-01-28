Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.28% of Onto Innovation worth $40,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $254.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

