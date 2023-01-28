Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,085 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Revolve Group worth $34,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $268.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.65.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

