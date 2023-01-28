Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 1,672,742 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,889,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672,742 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Southwestern Energy worth $48,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

