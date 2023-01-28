Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.33.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.