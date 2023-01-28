StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.86

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $2.90. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 126,196 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

StealthGas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 74.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. It owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

See Also

