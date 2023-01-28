Status Reaches Market Cap of $104.10 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $104.10 million and $7.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030153 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018129 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00214692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,943,557,509 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,943,557,508.967145 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02720854 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $20,283,568.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.

