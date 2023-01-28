State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of State Street by 25.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 47.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 14.9% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.68.

Shares of STT opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

