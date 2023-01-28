STASIS EURO Market Cap Reaches $134.69 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00004698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $134.69 million and $485,206.36 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

