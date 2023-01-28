Stargate Finance (STG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $85.54 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002798 BTC on major exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $85.54 million and $22.72 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

