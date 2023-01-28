SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 5,906 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $806,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,924,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

SPSC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.82. 104,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $146.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

