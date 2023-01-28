SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringBig in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SBIG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. 67,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. SpringBig has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

SpringBig ( NASDAQ:SBIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringBig will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SpringBig in the second quarter worth $55,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter worth $56,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig in the third quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringBig in the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of SpringBig by 159.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 823,711 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

