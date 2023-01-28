Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Boosted by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $740,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Splunk to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

