Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,830 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $146.08 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $172.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.56.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.