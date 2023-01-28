Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,777 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $247.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

