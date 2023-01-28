Spire Wealth Management Sells 12,416 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE COP opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

