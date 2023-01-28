Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.0 %

ED opened at $94.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

