Spire Wealth Management Invests $965,000 in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Vista Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 567,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 525.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,748,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 68.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,008,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 408,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,390,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vista Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

VIST stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.21. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $17.06.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $333.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 22.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

