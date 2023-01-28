Spire Wealth Management Has $799,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Intel Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

