Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3,215.0% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 148,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $187.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $204.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.96.

