Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $253.65 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

