Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

