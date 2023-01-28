Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

