Spire Wealth Management Acquires 21,776 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

