Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,970.73

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £109.71 ($135.83) and traded as high as £116.10 ($143.74). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £115.10 ($142.50), with a volume of 133,437 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPX. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.50 ($151.67) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($148.57) to £124 ($153.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £120.68 ($149.41).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £109.76. The company has a market cap of £8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3,816.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

