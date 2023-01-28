SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the December 31st total of 67,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of SPI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPI Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SPI Energy has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.35.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter.

About SPI Energy

(Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.