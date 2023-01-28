SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the December 31st total of 67,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of SPI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPI Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPI Energy Stock Performance
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter.
About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
