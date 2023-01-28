Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,720. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

