Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,720. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $17.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.