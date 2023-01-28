SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.26. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 10,459 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.
