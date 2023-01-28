SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.26. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 10,459 shares trading hands.

SPAR Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

About SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SPAR Group worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

