Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $52.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.86.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

