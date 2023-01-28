Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Southwest Airlines updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $36.24. 8,196,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,530. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,196 shares of the airline’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,025 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

