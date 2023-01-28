Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35), RTT News reports. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Airlines updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,196 shares of the airline’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

