SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SouthState Stock Performance

SSB opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. SouthState has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,884 shares of company stock worth $1,067,557 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 59.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after buying an additional 224,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after buying an additional 183,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

