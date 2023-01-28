SouthState Corp Sells 83 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,688,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Target by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $168.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.