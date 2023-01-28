SouthState Corp Sells 554 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $189.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

