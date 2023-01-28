SouthState Corp Sells 37,250 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.02 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

