SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 119.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.71) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,090.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $172.21 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

