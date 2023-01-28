SouthState Corp Buys 924 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

