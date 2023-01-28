SouthState Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

IWF stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.87 and its 200 day moving average is $226.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

