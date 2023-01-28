Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Up 133.3% in January

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SOHON traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,912. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

