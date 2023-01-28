Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Sony Group stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Sony Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Sony Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sony Group by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

